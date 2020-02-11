Armed robbery: composite sketches of suspects released

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Detectives from the Montgomery County police department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Germantown on February 5th.

It happened around 12:30 AM near Crystal Rock drive. The 43-year-old male victim was walking when he was approached from behind by two male suspects. One suspect showed the victim a handgun and threatened to kill him if he did not give up his wallet. The suspects took the victim’s wallet and left on foot. Monday investigators released sketches of the two suspects involved in the robbery.

Suspect 1

The first suspect is described as a light-complected African American male around 6-feet-tall and weighing around 200 pounds. Officers believe he is around 20-to-25-years-old with an athletic build, facial hair and a deep voice.

Suspect 2

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 190 pounds with black curly hair. Anyone with information about this robbery, or these suspects, is asked to contact the police immediately.

Police ask anyone with information in regards to this crime to contact the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237.