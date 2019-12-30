Apartment building in Silver Spring evacuated for carbon monoxide

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Pineway Towers apartment building on Piney Branch Rd in Silver Spring, Maryland was evacuated Monday so the building could be ventilated after a high level of monoxide was detected around 4 p.m.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service’s Pete Piringer, they are investigating the cause to be from welding and a lack of ventilation. The evacuation impacted up to 900 poeple and 150 apartment units. No injuries were reported.

