Apartment building in Silver Spring evacuated for carbon monoxide

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Pineway Towers apartment building on Piney Branch Rd in Silver Spring, Maryland was evacuated Monday so the building could be ventilated after a high level of monoxide was detected around 4 p.m.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service’s Pete Piringer, they are investigating the cause to be from welding and a lack of ventilation. The evacuation impacted up to 900 poeple and 150 apartment units. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the FREE LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories