Another pedestrian accident reported in Montgomery County

The pedestrian hit is facing non life threatening injuries

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating another pedestrian accident in Montgomery County.

The accident happened early Monday morning just before 7 at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and Crabbs Branch Way in Derwood. County officials say the male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far this year, there have been three deaths involving pedestrians in the area, which is why county leaders are calling for safer roads for both drivers and pedestrians.

