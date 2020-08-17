Annual grant program doubles funding amid coronavirus pandemic

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Over the last five years, the Downtown Frederick Partnership has awarded more than $126,000 in funding for local businesses to tackle interior improvement projects.

“That’s what this is really about: How do we help these businesses grow and be an even bigger part of our community, and it’s important always but especially now,” said executive director of the partnership, Kara Norman.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, aiding local retailers meant increasing the annual Mission: Interior grant program from $20,000 to $40,000 in awards.

“We took from other grant programs that we typically offer and felt like this was really an important place to invest in really helping our retailers doing everything they can to be competitive,” Norman explained.

Nine businesses were awarded funding of up to $5,000. According to the partnership, 20 businesses applied for the program and requested more than $85,000 in grant funds — a $50,000 increase in funding requests over 2019.

Among the recipients is owner of the North Market Pop Shop, Michelle Schaffer.

“We jumped in, [with] all the feet,” Schaffer said with laughter.

The shop carries about 400 different kinds of soda, but during the pandemic customers haven’t been able to set foot inside to see the glasses and assortment for themselves.

With a $5,000 award, Schaffer has connected the shop to a vacant neighboring space and plans are to create a walk-through shop once again.

“A lot of people really want to see the sodas, and it’s part of the experience,” Schaffer explained, “So the thing we haven’t had as much is just that experience where you go and you discover.”

And along Carroll Creek, Hometown Harvest Kitchen has also added interior changes. With the grant funding, the farm-to-table restaurant has created even more bar space for customers to sit and practice social distancing.

“We’re able to spread things out a lot more,” said general manager, Jake Cline. “We definitely have seen customers choosing to sit at the bar versus sitting at a normal table. I think a lot of it is they see it’s a lot of comfortable space.

In an effort to maximize aid, this year’s grant program removed the funding match requirement– meaning all recipients were refunded 100 percent of their awards.

For Schaffer, that meant being able to carry on with the expansion project with more ease of mind.

“Without worrying about whether or not that meant that I needed to close down or not hire another employee this summer, that’s been something that’s been really helpful for us,” she said.

For more information on the Downtown Frederick Partnership, visit https://downtownfrederick.org/