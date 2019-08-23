Annual corn maze unveils this year’s design

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One of the largest corn mazes in Maryland is here in Frederick County. This year’s corn maze design has been revealed and it pays homage to dairy farmers.

“I actually grew up on a dairy farm. Our main farm was a small dairy operation and unfortunately, my parents sold out due to low milk prices,” said owners of Winterbrook Farms, Taylor Huffman.

Huffman inherited the farm from her parents who started anew in hay production.

The farm features a corn maze and this year’s design goes back to her roots and highlights dairy farmers.

“They really genuinely care and try to take care of their farm and so we just want to bring attention to those hardworking families,” Huffman explained.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture reports that dairy farms throughout the state have been in decline since 1992.

That year, there were a little over a thousand dairy farms. In 2018, there were only 380.

Last year in Frederick County, there were three licensed milk processors, including South Mountain Creamery.

“In this industry you either got to be your cost of production has to be low or you’ve got to have a niche, and South Mountain Creamery was the niche we developed,” said co-owner of South Mountain Creamery, Ben Sowers.

Sower’s parents started the farm in 1981. In 2001, they started the state’s first farm-dairy processing plant and began the creamery.

He says expanding to home delivery of milk, yogurt and local produce has helped keep their business alive.

“We started with 13 home delivery customers; today we’re up to 12,000. That’s still about 90-percent of our business. The other 10 percent is whole-salers,” Sowers explained.

Sowers says the business goes through up and downs but it’s not a lifestyle he’d change.

“Farmers don’t get honored near as much as they should. So for somebody to honor farmers like that, and their farmers too, it’s amazing. It’s great,” said Sowers.

South Mountain Creamery is open to the public seven days a week and you can visit the Winterbrook Farms corn maze starting September 21st.