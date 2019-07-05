Annual carnival helps local fire department buy new engine

Proceeds from tickets, food to buy new pumper fire engine

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Walkersville Carnival has taken over the grounds of the local volunteer fire department this week, and the company’s biggest fundraiser is helping them get one step closer to buying a new apparatus.

Since 1940, the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department has been hosting an annual carnival event where proceeds from tickets and food purchases go towards repairing and buying equipment.

This year’s carnival is helping them reach a $500,000 goal to purchase a new pumper fire engine that will replace a current one that is about 20-years-old.

“It takes a lot of money to do that. We don’t take any taxpayer money for that, it’s all done from fundraising events to buy our equipment. We’ve been building it up for the last five or six years to get enough to pay for a new pumper,” explained member of the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department, Vaughn Zimmerman.

The carnival runs through Saturday just behind the volunteer fire department.

 Zimmerman says after purchasing and sending over specifications, the new engine should arrive sometime next year.

