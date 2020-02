GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in Gaithersburg just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Oak Shade Rd townhome showed heavy flames and smoke when first responders arrived.

Several animals were found inside the home; they were rescued and are now in the care of county animal services.

Update- Oak Shade Road, MOR TH, Initially OS w/ heavy fire conditions, bulk of Fire knocked down, FFs checking for extension, Several dogs located/rescued and turned over to animal services, pic.twitter.com/lQq6kbGBvC — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 25, 2020

Over 75 firefighters arrived to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet known.