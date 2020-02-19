Animal shelter selected for Cat Pawsitive program

The program is designed to keep cats physically and mentally active during their shelter stay through positive-reinforcement training

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick County Animal shelter has been chosen to take part in a program designed to train cats And help bring back their “mojo.”

Many of the felines at the county animal shelter spend their days in a cage just waiting to be adopted.

“There are obviously tons of cats in shelters and it is a very stressful environment,” admits humane educator at the Frederick County Animal Shelter, Bethany Davidson.

This year, the shelter is one of 55 organizations across the country selected by the Jackson Galaxy Project to participate in the Cat Pawsitive program.

According to a press release, the program is designed to keep cats physically and mentally active during their shelter stay through positive-reinforcement training.

“Some of the things they are learning is just making eye contact, learning to sit, learning to flop over. So different things they would naturally do, we mark those with a clicker and then reward them,” Davidson explained.

Currently, six cats have been paired up with staff members and volunteers.

Davidson says they’re focusing on teaching basic commands to some of their most shy and sassy felines.

“The sassy ones, it gives them that outlet, it gives them a channel for all of that energy that they have,” Davidson said, “And the ones that are really shy, they’re learning to make eye contact. They’re really building their confidence.”

Training began back in January. Already volunteer Hilary Hand-Murphy says she sees great strides being made by shy-cat, Padme.

“The first thing we worked on with Padme in the Cat Pawsitive program was eye-contact, reward her for looking at you and maintaining eye-contact,” Hand-Murphy explained, “She mastered that skill now we’re working on have her put her paw out because we want to eventually get her out of the bed to go up to the front of the cage.”

And just moments later, Hand-Murphy called out “paw” to Padme, pushed down on a clicker and just then, the cat put out her paw.

“The end goal really is to provide them with a more positive shelter experience, and to reduce their stay and get them adopted more quickly,” Davidson said.

Davidson says the shelter plans to gradually introduce more cats into the program.