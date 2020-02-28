Amazon enters partnership with two local colleges for new degree program

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A partnership between two local colleges and Amazon is now in place for students who want to get involved in the computer science field.

Montgomery College and George Mason University have signed an agreement with Amazon to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science pathway in cloud computing. School officials announced the degree will offer students a transfer pathway from a two-year associate’s degree to a four-year bachelor’s degree. The degree will have a curriculum based on computing with Amazon’s web services, its partners and customers. Montgomery College VP/Provost of the Germantown Campus, Margaret Latimer said, “The administrators here, who have worked on this agreement, along with Amazon web services is really a landmark day for us.” George Mason University Assoc. Dean/Professor, Dr. Liza Durant stated, “We’ve really invested in the community college system, and we’re really excited to be able to invest in this new partnership with Montgomery College.”

The program is available to students in fall 2020. There are scholarships to students with a 2.85 GPA or higher.