Alternative Baseball expanding across the nation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– A young man with autism is giving autistic teens and adults the chance to play baseball.

24-year-old Taylor Duncan founded the Alternative Baseball organization, a registered non-profit developmental program for autistic athletes 15 years and older. What started as a local movement has turned into a nationwide mission to promote inclusion and opportunities for those with disabilities. Starting the spring of 2021, Frederick Coach Terrance Mcnulty has taken charge to make sure his community has an opportunity to play ball.

“With my positive experiences that I’ve had through the sport of baseball, I know there’s a lot more kids that can learn the same lessons I did that are way beyond wins, losses and other statistics.” said Duncan.

Duncan said to his knowledge, there aren’t programs for special-needs teens for life after high school. So, he wanted to design a prograim aimed at not only staying physically active but meeting the social standards for any autistic kid. Frederick’s New Coach Terrance McNulty is helping kick off the league in Spring 2021 and says even though he doesn’t have anyone in his family with special needs, he wanted to volunteer his time to make sure others have the opportunity to play on the dirt diamond.

“You will have fun, you will meet people and you will make friends and you will get a chance to play the game.” said McNulty.

There are now 50 programs in 21 states, only four years after Duncan founded the organization. If you want to get involved, click here.