Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated mobilize behind Senator Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is a sisterhood of nearly 300,000 members that has mobilized behind their sorority sister Senator Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris was initiated into the sisterhood in 1968 on the campus of Howard University, where the sorority was also founded.

During the 2020 election, Alpha Kappa Alpha has worked to get voters registered and to the polls through their initiative AKAs L.E.A.D. which stands for learn, empower, advocate, and decide.

Now while Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated has not endorsed Senator Kamala Harris, it’s members understand the importance of sisterhood.