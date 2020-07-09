Allegany County police investigating “Operation Blood Clot”

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) – The Allegany County Narcotics Task Force has identified and arrested the leader of a drug trafficking organization comprised of Blood street gang members and associates.

According to officials, the suspects are apart of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and the trafficking of firearms from New York to Allegany County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.