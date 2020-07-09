Allegany County police investigating “Operation Blood Clot”

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) – The Allegany County Narcotics Task Force has identified and arrested the leader of a drug trafficking organization comprised of Blood street gang members and associates.

According to officials, the suspects are apart of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and the trafficking of firearms from New York to Allegany County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories