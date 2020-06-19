Aldermen extend the deadline for downtown hotel and conference center

The new agreement will extend the date to June 30, 2021

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Board of Aldermen has agreed to give a one-year extension with Plamondon Hospitality Partners as they continue to work on the downtown hotel and conference center.

The Aldermen unanimously approved a new memorandum of understanding (MOU). Those involved with the project say the current public health crisis has caused “major disruptions in public and private financing sectors as well as the hospitality industry that has delayed the project timeline.”

The new agreement is not only for a deadline extension but also for cost-sharing obligations and reimbursements including design, planning, engineering, evaluations, and architecture.

“…To allow both parties the opportunity to sort out the impact of the hospitality industry and financing and both parties have worked closely together to advance the project,” said Director of the Office of Economic Development for the city, Richard Griffin.

