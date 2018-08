Alderman attends first public appearance since arrest Video

FREDERICK, Md - A Frederick alderman has made his first public appearance since facing a DUI arrest.

Alderman Derek Shackelford attended Wednesday’s Board of Alderman and Mayor Workshop at City Hall.

Shackelford was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday morning, and did not share any words about the incident during the meeting.

When asked for comment, Shackelford declined.