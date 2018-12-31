I-270

Airbnb impacts Maryland market

Maryland has 6,500 hosts in the state

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 06:44 PM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 06:44 PM EST

Airbnb impacts Maryland market

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Airbnb, one of the world's leading hospitality companies has posted new numbers showing their continued impact across Maryland.

The home sharing platform has over 6,500 hosts across the state.

Those hosts typically earn an extra 5,000 dollars in annual income for their efforts.

Those hosts welcomed over 380,000 guests into their home during 2018.

According to company numbers, those guests brought in nearly $57 million.

