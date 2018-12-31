Airbnb impacts Maryland market Video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Airbnb, one of the world's leading hospitality companies has posted new numbers showing their continued impact across Maryland .

The home sharing platform has over 6,500 hosts across the state.

Those hosts typically earn an extra 5,000 dollars in annual income for their efforts.

Those hosts welcomed over 380,000 guests into their home during 2018.

According to company numbers, those guests brought in nearly $57 million.