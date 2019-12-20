Agritourism Study to preserve and increase agricultural education and tourism

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — An Agritourism Study is in place to look at Montgomery County’s 100,000 acres of land in the agricultural reserve.

The goal of the study is to increase interest in agricultural education and tourism activities. The county’s planning department will focus on preserving farming and reinforcing the agricultural economy. The study included a tour around park spaces and farmland with multiple members in the community. Officials say the agritourism study relies on the expertise of farmers, agritourism entrepreneurs, community members, advocacy organizations, and to identify challenges and potential solutions.

“To begin to develop a framework for how we can advance agritourism in Montgomery County, we did that through a menu of potential solutions,” said Jessica McVary, Montgomery County Planning Department, planner coordinator.

The agricultural reserve was created in 1980 that was made to protect over 93 acres of land.