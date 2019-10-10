Aggressive panhandler allegedly robs woman at Bethesda Metro

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say a woman was robbed for her Metro Smartrip card in Bethesda.
The victim told police she was walking on the sidewalk of Commerce Lane toward Old Georgetown Road when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect allegedly identified himself as “Raisin,” and asked her for money. According to the victim, she said she didn’t have any money and the suspect threatened her. The victim then gave the suspect her Smartrip card and he ran off. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the 2nd district investigative section at 240-773-6710.
