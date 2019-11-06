After a long search, Marcus Jones is officially the new Montgomery County police chief

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After months of searching, Montgomery County officially has a new police chief.

Marcus Jones became the second acting police chief after Tom Manger retired in April. Jones was voted in unanimously by the Montgomery County Council after an hour-long interview. County Executive Marc Elrich ran a search to fill the position months ago, but two candidates pulled their names from consideration. Jones is the third African American chief to serve Montgomery County.

“Chief manger set the tone for this police department so I’ve got big foot steps to fill so we’ve got a lot of work to do we’ve got a lot of work in order to do a lot more community engagement,” said Chief Marcus Jones, Montgomery County Police Department.

A swearing in ceremony and reception will be held at Gaithersburg High School this Friday, November 8 at 4 p.m.