African-American health summit highlights disparities in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The African-American Health Program held their annual Aging Information Exchange Summit in Montgomery County.

The summit focuses in on information and resources to support quality of life for older adults and health organizations across the county. The program offered a resource fair, featuring businesses that support residents, including overall health screenings. Organizers also held a lecture on current findings relevant to older African-Americans.

“There are tremendous health disparities in almost every category of illnesses. People of African descent have great disproportions of illnesses and diseases, many of which are preventable,” said African-American Health Program Project Director, George McFarland.

Some health issues include infant mortality, cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.