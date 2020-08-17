Advocates call for Muslim representation on Social Justice Commission

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – A community organization criticized the Montgomery County Executive and Council this week for the lack of Muslim representation on the county’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Commission.

Advocacy organization Takoma Park Mobilization released a statement, urging the executive and council to amend the committee, installing a qualified Muslim community representative to the Commission.

TP-Mobilization co-founder Seth Grimes said the council originally committed to installing a Muslim representative, and they are standing in solidarity with the Muslim community to push for representation.

“They are valued community members who do a lot to contribute, in every respect, to Montgomery County life,” Grimes said. “… And they deserve that representation and they will contribute to that work.”

Following the organization’s statement, several county council members agreed with the sentiment including Councilwoman Nancy Navarro who spearheaded the 2019 bill to adopt the council.