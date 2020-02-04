Adult detention center earns top marks by Maryland standards commission

The detention facility is audited for performance every three years.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick County Adult Detention Center received top marks for meeting state standards.

On Thursday, the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards recognized the facility with 100 percent compliance in a range of categories including inmate housing and sanitation, food services, and security.

Staff at the center say they often go above standards and introduce technology like fingerprint-access and body scanners that have gone a long way towards safety.

“We have a body scanner. The first day we got that it almost paid for itself because there was a female that was brought in who had drugs hidden on her person and we were able to spot it on the scanner,” explained corrections bureau chief with the Frederick County Sherriff’s Office, William DeLauter.

DeLauter credits much of the compliance achievement to the 185 employees within the Corrections Bureau. He says they strive to treat inmates with respect in every interaction.

According to a press release, The Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards was established by the General Assembly to advise the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services regarding standards for state, local and privately-operated correctional facilities.

