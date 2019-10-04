Additional officers on patrol for weekend ICE rallies

There will be a "noticeable presence" of officers for two rallies centered on support and opposition to the Sheriff's Offices' partnership with ICE

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is increasing patrol this weekend ahead of two rallies that are both for and against law enforcement cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On social media, the department announced increased officers throughout downtown Frederick to accommodate the Citizens for 287(G) Rally at the Baker Park Band Shell, and the Frederick Unity Rally along the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.

Both assemblies are scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The rallies focus on the Frederick County Sheriff’s Offices’ partnership and cooperation with ICE.

Police expect an influx of visitors to the city.

“There’s going to be a noticeable increase of police presence. We don’t anticipate any problems, however, we just need to take steps due to the number of people coming into the city just like we would for any other event on any other given weekend,” explained Capt. Dwight Sommers with the Frederick Police Department.

Additional officers will be on patrol at both rally locations, and throughout downtown Frederick.