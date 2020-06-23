Additional MVA branches reopen in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — More Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration branches are starting to reopen across the state.

On Monday, branches in branches in Annapolis, Baltimore County, Gaithersburg, Glenmont and Beltsville reopened.

Residents can now book appointments for learner’s permit tests, driving tests, identification renewal and title paperwork.

You don’t need to rush to the MVA though, under Governor Larry Hogan’s (R-Md.) order, IDs, licenses, permits and registrations will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted.

