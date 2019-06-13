Adam’s I270 Forecast for 6.13.19

Rain moves into the region overnight and into Thursday. We dry out by Friday.

Good Wednesday evening, everyone! Cloud cover will continue to increase through the rest of the evening and into the night. While the first part of the night remains mainly dry, rain will gradually build into the area from south to north as low pressure from the Carolinas makes its moves. With a decent amount of moisture in place, any shower that pops up may produce moderate to heavy rain, especially the further east you go into the area. This rain will linger into the morning commute before we get a small break toward the early afternoon. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day as a cold front pushes eastward, with a few storms possibly becoming a bit gusty at times. Keep an eye on the skies if you have any evening plans.

High pressure to our southwest will gradually build into the area on Friday, clearing us out and keeping things quite pleasant. It may get a bit breezy at times, but at least we’ll have sunshine and low humidity to close the work week and start the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, warmer weather will gradually work its way back into the picture. We’re in the low 80s on Saturday, but we may climb near 90 on Sunday and even next Monday. Both days also feature a chance for some showers and thunderstorms, though Sunday seems to have a better chance overall. A general chance for some showers will remain in place through next Tuesday due to uncertainty surrounding a departing cold front.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with rain likely, especially after midnight. The rain may be heavy at times. Lows: 59-64. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain likely and a few storms in the afternoon. Highs: 73-78. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt