Adam’s I270 Forecast for 6.12.19

Good Tuesday evening, everyone! High pressure kept the day sunny and pleasant from start to finish, and the night tonight will pick up where the day left off. Clear skies and calm conditions will allow temperatures to fall well into the mid 50s for overnight lows. We could even see some low 50s in the sheltered valleys and higher elevations. Though high pressure slides eastward on Wednesday, we’ll remain dry and rather pleasant throughout the day with low levels of humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s once again. Cloud cover increases through the later part of the evening, and rain won’t be too far behind.

Low pressure will track up the Atlantic Coast overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday, sending showers our way during this time frame. We may get a break now and again on Thursday at first, but a cold front will be soon to follow the low. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon and evening with the frontal passage, with locally heavier rain not out of the question. Dry weather takes over on Friday and Saturday, even with a very weak boundary crossing the region on Friday. This same area of high pressure will push eastward later on Saturday, allowing low pressure to move in by Sunday. This will send warmth our way along with the chance to see some showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances linger into early next week.

Your I-270 7 Day Forecast

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-57. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness this evening. Overnight rain is possible. Highs: 73-78. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. A storm or two is also possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny at first, then becoming mostly cloudy later on. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt