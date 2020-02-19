Acupuncturist accused of inappropriately touching patient

Detectives are requesting that anyone who believes she/he has been a victim of Kim to call Officer Rorke at 240-773-5700

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — An acupuncturist in Montgomery County is facing sexual offense charges for allegedly touching a patient inappropriately.

Police charged 50-year-old Sang Kim, the owner of Acupuncture Cure on the 20,000 block of Fisher Avenue in Poolesville over the weekend. In August, a victim said she was instructed to take off all of her clothes, except for her underwear, and to put on a medical gown that opened in the front.

“It was in a private area, certainly without her consent, it is considered a 4th-degree sexual offense in the state of Maryland,” said Ofc. Rick Goodale.

Detectives are asking anyone who could have been a victim of Kim to contact Montgomery County Police. His mugshot is not available at this time.