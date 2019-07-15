Access to Potomac neighborhood restored

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – It’s been a week since flash flooding ravaged parts of Montgomery County and crews are working to repair the damage.

A sinkhole in Potomac blocked off access to the Woodrock neighborhood. Belfast Rd reopened to one-way traffic around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to crew workers. Residents are now able to come and go from the neighborhood after a week of tough traveling.

“We’re just very appreciative, they’re doing a great job getting everything repaired. They opened up the road, we’ve been able to get in and out. There’s obviously a lot of construction, but one of our neighbors was nice enough to let us cut through their backyard. From there, there’s a road that’s not too far,” said Michael Isaacson, a resident in Woodrock.

Over 70 families were impacted by the road closure.