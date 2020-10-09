AAA warns drivers of deer during mating season

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — AAA Mid-Atlantic is advising drivers to be more cautious on the roads, especially since October, November and December.

The fall marks the beginning of deer mating season which makes October, November, and December the most dangerous months for motor vehicle accidents with deer.

October is also Distracted Driving Awareness Month, so AAA advises drivers to look for yellow diamond shaped deer signs while scanning the side of the highway.

The period between 5am and 8am and 5pm to 8pm, which are also main commuter times are the most active times for deer.

If you are in an accident with a deer, pull over, call 9-1-1, and do not touch the deer. Also, make sure that you have compehensive insurance coverage because that is what covers an incident involving an animal.