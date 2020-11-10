A suspect is charged for stabbing male victim in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged for stabbing a male victim in Wheaton, Maryland.

Officers from the 4th district have charged 22-year-old Nelly Lovette Moore of Gaithersburg for a stabbing that happened November 1st, outside the Wheaton Metro station.

At approximately 7pm, officers responded to the area and found the victim suffering a stab wound to his leg.

Detectives do not believe that Moore knew the male victim, but the investigation determined Moore and the victim were involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing.

Moore was transported to the central processing unit and is being held on a $5,000 dollar bond.