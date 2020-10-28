A suspect has been charged for possession of a handgun and drug offenses in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged for possession of a handgun and drug offenses in Silver Spring.

21-year-old Jefferson Ayala-Castillo of Columbia, Maryland was arrested during a traffic stop on October 23rd at approximately 12:15am.

During a routine patrol, a Montgomery County Police officer observed Ayala-Castillo commit a moving violation and observed marijuana in the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, officers also found a loaded handgun and discovered he had a suspended Maryland drivers license.

Ayala-castillo is now released on bond.

