A “serious incident” reported at Thomas S. Wootton High School

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A “serious incident’ was reported at Thomas S. Wootton High School involving varsity football players in the school locker room.

Montgomery County Police say they responded to a report of an assault that was “believed to be sexual in nature.” But after investigating, MCP determined no sexual assault had occurred.

Following the incident, football practice on Wednesday was canceled. School officials held a meeting to discuss the issue further with parents. MCPS also is working to find out if students were properly supervised in accordance with MCPS policies.

In a letter to parents, Thomas S. Wootton High School Principal Kimberly M. Boldon wrote, “I want to assure you we have taken all required steps, in collaboration with MCPD and MCPS Department of School Security and Emergency Management, to ensure our student’s safety and well-being.”

The school system is now investigating the incident as a disciplinary matter.