A Rockville man was arrested and charged of rape in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and chaged of rape in connection to an incident in Frederick County.

Just after 4am on September 24th, officers responded to the unit block of East Church Street for a reported indecent exposure when they found an adult male and female partially clothed.

Based on witness statements and observations, officers suggested that non-consensual act had occurred. After questioning, Calvin Antonio Miller, 30 was charged with rape and assault of the second degree.

Officials are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Frederick Police Department.