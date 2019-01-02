A realtor reflects on the housing market Video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. - A new year has arrived and some people are looking to buy or sell their house. Brandi Dillon, a realtor with Keller Williams Reality Centre, says the housing market in Frederick County, Md. looks good due to the growth of Montgomery County.

"Montgomery County has expanded and it's kind of bursting at the seams and people are spilling over into Frederick County. So, Frederick County's population is now growing. A lot of the pieces of land that are undeveloped are being bought up and property values are rising," said Dillon.

While the market looks good, Dillon added the market is also shifting. In 2018, the market was strong for the sellers, but the interest rates have risen, which can cause this shift.

"When interest rates rise, you know the qualification of a buyer is lowered and that's how the market makes the shift," said Dillon.

If you're looking to buy a home, Brandi first recommends for people to speak with their lender to know what their qualifications are.



"A lot of times, I see buyers out there looking around and really want to look at houses, but they don't know what their qualifications are yet, and the worst thing is to buy the perfect home and find out you can't buy it," said Dillon.

For those looking to sell their home, it's best to get representation, instead of selling the home on your own.

"Definitely get good representation because the amount of paperwork and deadlines and things that are involved and inspections and appraisals and negotiating should be done by a professional," said Dillon.