A pedestrian was struck by a delivery truck at Panera bread in Rockville

A pedestrian was hit outside of this Panera Bread located off of the 1700 block of E. Jefferson St. in Rockville, Maryland on Dec. 23, 2019. (Erica Huckaby/WDVM)

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– A pedestrian was hit Monday afternoon outside of Panera Bread located off of the 1700 block of E. Jefferson St.

According to Montgomery County fire and rescue spokesperson, Pete Piringer the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lanes on E. Jefferson were blocked between Montrose Road and Rollins Avenue. There is no word yet on exactly how this accident happened.

This story is developing and we will update as soon as we get more details.

