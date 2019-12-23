A pedestrian was struck by a delivery truck at Panera bread in Rockville

A pedestrian was hit outside of this Panera Bread located off of the 1700 block of E. Jefferson St. in Rockville, Maryland on Dec. 23, 2019. (Erica Huckaby/WDVM)

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– A pedestrian was hit Monday afternoon outside of Panera Bread located off of the 1700 block of E. Jefferson St.

According to Montgomery County fire and rescue spokesperson, Pete Piringer the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Update – E Jefferson St IFO Panera Bread, near Federal Plaza, pedestrian struck by delivery vehicle, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 adult Pri1 w/ traumatic injury, NOTE: Traffic Advisory – E Jefferson St some lanes blocked btwn Montrose Rd & Rollins Av https://t.co/4ymacajJI4 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2019

Lanes on E. Jefferson were blocked between Montrose Road and Rollins Avenue. There is no word yet on exactly how this accident happened.

This story is developing and we will update as soon as we get more details.