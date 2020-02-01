A night to remember: Daddy Daughter Dance

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Girls from all over Frederick County, put on their best dresses, and their dads put on their best suits, for a night none of them will ever forget.

Hundreds of girls and their dads were dressed to impress, at Frederick County Parks and Rec’s annual Daddy-Daughter dance where families danced the night away, in what can only be described as a gift.

Many say the bond between a father and a daughter is a powerful one and that fathers set the bar for future relationships. It’s a role that father Tyrone Urbina says is a privilege to hold.

“I just want to let her know when she gets older how a man should treat her,” said Urbina. “I just want to build memories and that’s what it’s all about building memories, and its a great way to show our daughters how much we love them.”

And that’s why the department continues to throw this event. “As a little girl, or even just as a young woman you don’t get those opportunities in elementary and middle school just to truly have a night with your dad, and that’s the true magic of it.” said recreation supervisor Calli Feudal.

In the wake of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death, #girldad has been trending on social media all week. Bryant loved his girls more than anything. His sudden death shows how precious life is and how these moments build legacies and memories.

“It puts it into perspective, and it kind of shines a light on it, what it means to be a father and that role that god’s given us, what a blessing it is,” said Urbina.

Simply put, and best remembered as, a night with dad.



