A local organization wants you to spread love and give a coat

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A coat is a simple article of clothing. And it’s also a necessity that so many take for granted.

This is the time of year when the temperature is getting ready to drop, but not everyone may have enough money to drop on a coat.

” When we’re looking at people, we don’t know what their struggle is,” said team ambassador Gretchen Eisenberg. “The struggle could look like me, it could look like the person next door.”

That is why in its tenth year, the Key Financial Group has partnered yet again with the non-profit group One Warm Coat, to help the local community.

The team hopes to collect at least 150 coats this season.

” A lot of us could open up a closet and see to or 3 coats we never wear or maybe we don’t like it, kids don’t like it ,we don’t like it, but for someone else, that gives them a measure of knowing how much their community loves them and wants them warm and safe,” said Eisenberg.

All of the coats will be distributed locally. The last day to participate in the drive is December 17.

One Warm Coat is a national non-profit organization that works to provide a free, warm coat to any person in need and raises awareness of the vital need for warm coats. One Warm Coat supports individuals, groups, companies, and organizations across the country by providing the tools and resources needed to hold a successful coat drive. Coats are distributed in the communities where they are collected, to any person in need, without charge, discrimination, or obligation. Over the past 27 years, One Warm Coat has worked with its volunteers to give away more than 6 million coats.

