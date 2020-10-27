A Frederick County educator earned a prestigious national teacher award

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md, (WDMV) — Third grade teacher at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, Casey Keyser received the Horace Mann Award for teaching excellence.

Keyser is one of only five recipients nationwide to receive the NEA Foundation’s award for educators who shine in their schools, their communities, and their own learning.

To congratulate Keyser, FCPS staff and Maryland State Education Association members joined a virtual conference call today.

During the 2021 NEA Foundation gala in February, the top educators will receive $10,000 and will be featured in a mini-documentary video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories