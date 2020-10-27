A Frederick County educator earned a prestigious national teacher award

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md, (WDMV) — Third grade teacher at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, Casey Keyser received the Horace Mann Award for teaching excellence.

Keyser is one of only five recipients nationwide to receive the NEA Foundation’s award for educators who shine in their schools, their communities, and their own learning.

To congratulate Keyser, FCPS staff and Maryland State Education Association members joined a virtual conference call today.

During the 2021 NEA Foundation gala in February, the top educators will receive $10,000 and will be featured in a mini-documentary video.