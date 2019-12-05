89-year-old man dies in Frederick crash

I-270
FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man is dead after his car crashed into a utility pole around 7:30 Thursday morning.

He’s been identified as 89-year-old Carl E. Frazier.

Maryland State Police says it happened at the intersection of Liberty Rd and Monocacy Blvd in Frederick.

Witness reports and evidence from the scene suggest Frazier experienced a medical emergency while driving around the time of the crash, according to MSP.

He was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital where was later pronounced dead.

