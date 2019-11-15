85 firefighters put out Rockville gas station blaze

Authorities say a firefighter was riding along Rt. 355 when they saw flames and called in.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County firefighters battled heavy flames at a Rockville gas station this morning.

Fortunately, everyone inside got out and there are no injuries. Mechanics were working with a vehicle fuel pump & fumes were ignited by a nearby kerosene space heater, according to officials.

The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The Rockville Fire Station is just several blocks down the road, firefighters arrived in minutes. Authorities say a firefighter was riding along Rt. 355 when they saw flames and called in.

“It had some pretty significant fire, we also called in a Haz-Mat team for obvious reasons, it didn’t involve the gas pumps but pretty significant damage to the gas station service area and the mini-mart area,” said MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

About 85 firefighters responded to help put out the flames.