79-year-old Jefferson man with dementia missing

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 79-year old Anthony Joseph Walker of Jefferson, Maryland.

Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call from Walker’s family saying Anthony, better known as “Tony,” has been missing since 1:40am. Tony suffers from dementia and is hard of hearing.

Surveillance cameras on his residence on Bedford Drive, show him walking down his driveway.

“Our community has been wonderful helping to search for our father, we deeply appreciate any help, all help, that we can receive in locating our father,” said Tony’s daughter, Jennifer Kidwell.

Tony was last seen wearing a grey Maryland sweatshirt, khaki pants, and sandals.

“Tony has taken some walks before and been missing for a few hours at a time, but the family has been able to locate him relatively quickly nearby,” said Capt. Jeff Eyler of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. “What’s concerning about this is that we have not received reports from the community about seeing Tony. We’ve been unable to locate him in our high probability areas.”

If you have any information to help locate Tony, contact FCSO at (301) 600-1046.