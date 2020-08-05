71-year-old man charged with 6 armed robberies spanning 8 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged with committing six armed robberies dating back to 2012, including one that happened this week.

The suspect, James Wersick, was arrested on Tuesday, after a PNC Bank branch reported an armed robbery around 10 a.m. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, a patrol officer responded to the bank on River Road in Potomac, Maryland and saw a man leaving from the front doors. Police said he matched the suspect description provided by the bank employee.

The man allegedly refused to stop for the officer and said “I’m a customer,” police said. The officer then was able to detain the suspect, and an employee came out and confirmed it was the same person who robbed the bank. According to police, the suspect had a handgun, a large amount of cash, and three knives.

Through an investigation, police said Wersick’s appearance and actions were similar to previously reported armed bank robberies in the county. “During police questioning, Wersick made admissions of guilt to the commission of all six Montgomery County robberies,” police said in a press release. They outlined the following incidents:

January 27, 2012, approximately 9:35 a.m., M & T Bank, 10100 River Road, Potomac

January 8, 2014, approximately 9:15 a.m., Capital One Bank, 7340 Westlake Terrace, Bethesda

December 9, 2014, approximately 12:00 p.m., M & T Bank, 10420 Montgomery Avenue, Kensington

February 13, 2016, approximately 9:18 a.m., PNC Bank, 10211 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

February 13, 2016, approximately 9:46 a.m., M & T Bank, 10420 Montgomery Avenue, Kensington

August 4, 2020, approximately 10:09 am, PNC Bank, 10150 River Road, Potomac

