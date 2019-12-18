$6K worth of jewelry stolen during armed robbery

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Over $6,000 worth of jewelry was stolen out of a jewelry store in Bethesda last week.

Montgomery County detectives are investigating the incident. Surveillance video shows the three suspects entering The Jewelry Exchange on the 7700 block of Old Georgetown Road. One of the suspects pulled out a gun while another suspect demanded jewelry. Police say the third suspect acted as a lookout at the front door of the business. Approximately 100 pieces of jewelry were taken. Anyone with information about the suspects or this robbery is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.