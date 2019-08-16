64 animals rescued from Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Dozens of animals were seized from a Montgomery County home.

This comes after the Montgomery County Police-Animal Services Division found the animals were living in unsanitary conditions. Division officers began an investigation on a home after getting a tip from a veterinarian. A dog, living in a Dickerson home, got sick and had to be euthanized. This led to a search and seizure.

“We removed 64 animals from the property; 59 dogs, three cats and two turtles,” reported Montgomery County Animal Services Adoption Center Director, Thomas Koenig.

Investigators say the animals were living in unsanitary conditions. All of the animals are now being evaluated at the shelter. “We’re monitoring them, making sure that anyone that’s showing any kind of illness or anything, we’re treating them right away; and making sure we’re getting that done,” Koenig stated. One of the dogs taken from the home was reported lost two years ago, and because a microchip, the dog was able to reunite with its original owner. Officials couldn’t say why so many animals were living under one roof.

Officials say this shelter is now full because of the amount of animals that had to be taken in. “Anytime that you’ve taken in 60 animals, your shelter and your staff are going to be overwhelmed with the amount of care that requires,” said Montgomery County Animal Services Outreach Coordinator, Brooke Ciardi. So far, no charges or arrests have been made. The case is still under investigation.

Officials are hosting a Clear the Shelters event, Saturday, at the Montgomery County Animal Services Center in Derwood from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.