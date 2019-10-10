6 suspects sought for Silver Spring mall attack

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Police are looking for six female suspects who attacked two teenage girls at Ellsworth Place Mall in Downtown Silver Spring earlier this month.

Police say the robbery and assault happened on October 2. It started inside a bathroom. The victims say the group of girls started exchanging words with the teens. Now, Montgomery County Police released a video showing the attack.

Detectives say the victims were inside a 4th-floor mall restroom when the suspects began to assault the two victims, and when the victims attempted to exit the bathroom, the suspects continued the assault and stole property from the victims. The suspects then fled from the mall. “When officers got to the mall, they were met by a 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old female who was visibly shaken, visibly upset,” said Officer Rick Goodale of Montgomery County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.