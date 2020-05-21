6 percent of businesses are fully open in downtown Frederick, survey says

Griffin said around 85 percent of businesses have applied for some sort of financial assistance

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — According to the city of Frederick’s Department of Economic Development, only 6 percent of businesses in the downtown area are fully open.

The city conducted a second round of surveys to hear from all businesses. The department received over 100 responses representing 110 city-based businesses.



Richard Griffin, Director of the city’s Office of Economic Development, said a few reasons for the low percentage of open businesses include: the state’s mandate, concern for employee health, and not enough demand.

Survey results showed:

6 percent of businesses are fully open

51 percent of businesses are open in limited capacity

42 percent are closed temporarily

1 percent is closed permanently

“As more patrons are starting to come back downtown, and as we expect in the future we are going to open restaurants up again…We are working on plans on how do we provide for socially distant pedestrian walkways and outdoor dining,” said Griffin. “We are looking at a variety of options.”

Griffin said around 85 percent of businesses have applied for some sort of financial assistance.