4th defendant sentenced to 100 years for 2017 double homicide

Roger Garcia is the fourth defendant in the June 5, 2017 homicide of Artem Ziberov and Shadi Najjar

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Roger Garcia, the fourth and last defendant in a 2017 double homicide case of two Montgomery County high school students, was sentenced to 100 years in prison Friday. This is the maximum sentence.

Garcia, 22, is one of four men who killed teenagers Artem Ziberov and Shadi Najjar on June 5, 2017. The victims were fatally shot just one day before they were set to graduate from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.

The 100-year sentence will run consecutively and is broken down as follows:

30 years for the 2nd degree murder of Artem Ziberov

30 years for the murder of Shadi Najjar

20 years for use of a handgun

20 years for use of a handgun

The other three suspects have been sentenced. The latest man sentenced was Edgar Garcia-Gaona, who is serving life in prison, a Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge ruled on Jan. 24, 2019.

