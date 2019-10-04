450 volunteers go to work for Day of Action event

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of hands were at work Friday for the Frederick County Day of Action.

Army veteran Otis Roberts admits the exterior of his Frederick County home has seen better days.

“It hasn’t been taken care of in the last two or three years. The deck is falling apart. Not being able to do anything it just keeps building up, building up,” Roberts said.

Roberts depends on an oxygen tank to help him breathe. He says attempting to do any amount of yard work could be a risk to his health. And so, he’s had to stand by as portions of his home’s exterior have become weathered over time.

On Friday, several sets of helping hands got to work restoring his chipped entrance railing, mowing his extensive yard and replacing his deck flooring.

“It’s all about landscaping, and we’re also going to do some quick repairs to the front of his home and his garage homes to prepare it for the wintertime,” explained volunteer and Home Depot Store Manager, George Creighton.

Creighton says the kind of work he and fellow volunteers are putting in could easily cost up to $2,000– but it’s all getting done free of charge.

“Doctor bills, the medication that I’m on, my funds is down to nothing,” Roberts explained, “It’s tough, very tough, so any help I can get, I’m very, very thankful.”

The Roberts’ project is one of 42 being done across the county as 450 volunteers participate in the Day of Action.

Entrepreneur Kenni Fraling received about $800 from Home Depot that funded supplies to help finish renovating her new salon space in Downtown Frederick.

Fraling and volunteers working on-site felt a sense of gratitude.

“These people came through. I don’t know these people…It takes a village, they came here to help. It’s just wonderful, I’m overwhelmed with joy. I’m totally blessed,” said Fraling, owner of Salon Champu.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by me and my colleagues’ willingness to take a day and truly make an impactful difference in someone else’s life and just give back to the community,” said volunteer and Asta Zeneca employee, Dephi Burton.