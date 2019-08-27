4-year-old boy with disabilities reunites with lost support dog

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Macks the support dog has been reunited with his best friend, a 4-year-old boy with disabilities, after a long four months apart.

Macks went missing in May earlier this year, leaving the boy distraught, Montgomery County Police said. They believe Macks was picked up by a landscaping crew working in the area of Cold Spring Road in Potomac.

On August 23, an anonymous person reached out to the boy’s family, claiming they found Macks. Montgomery County officers went out to meet the anonymous person to confirm and finally reunited Macks with his best friend last Friday.

While police didn’t release the boy’s name, a photo of him and Macks was provided with permission from the family.

The family wishes to thank all those involved with reuniting Macks with his best friend.