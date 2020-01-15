4-year-old boy hailed a hero for saving his mother’s life

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Heroes. they come in all shapes, sizes, and ages.

Aiden George is just 4-years-old and he helped save his mother’s life. On Tuesday afternoon, he was awarded the Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation for his heroism.

“I get to speak about heroic actions taken by officers, today I’m blessed to be able to speak about 2 heroes that are not police officers but did a great job for us here in Germantown,” said Commander Mark Plazinski.

Aiden walked 1/3 mile and helped officers locate his mother after she had a medical emergency leaving her unconscious at Waters Landing Elementary school. He was brave, strong, and that’s exactly what a hero is.

All superheroes have a sidekick, Aiden’s is his older sister Malia. Malia stayed with her mom while he searched for help.

Meanwhile, mother, Trecia says she just grateful for what her kids did.

When asked how they figured out what to do, they said, “together” proving that heroes, they come in all shapes, sizes, and ages. All you have to do is dare to be courageous.