4 suspects, gang-associated, arrested for 19-year-old’s murder

DICKERSON, Md. (WDVM) — Four suspects, including one minor, were arrested in connection to the gang-related homicide of 19-year-old Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro, who was found dead with a gunshot wound in Dickerson, Maryland last month.

Montgomery County Department of Police found her body in the woods of the 25700 block of Old Hundred Road shortly after midnight on November 29, after a passerby saw her and called to report a possible dead body.

Police arrested Silver Spring resident Jonathan Josue Rivera-Escobar, 19; and DC residents Geovany A Dominguez-Escobar, 24; Jordan Ryan Moreno, 24; and 16-year-old Rigoberto Machado, who was charged as an adult.

According to police, all four suspects are associated with the 18th Street criminal street gang. Police did not release the suspects’ bond information, nor their photographs.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. People who wish to submit tips regarding the murder of Gutierrez-Villatoro can call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Or speak anonymously by calling Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward up to $10,000 is available for information on this case.